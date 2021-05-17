Frequency Therapeutics’ (FREQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FREQ. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

FREQ opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $296.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at $16,011,625.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,501,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

