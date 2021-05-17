Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRU. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$9.10 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.19 and a one year high of C$9.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -175.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

