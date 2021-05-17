Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,203 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

BEN opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

