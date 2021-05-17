Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 9.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 149,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,326 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.2% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.16 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

