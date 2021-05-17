Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $108.14 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 122,697 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.08% of Starbucks worth $108,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.20 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

