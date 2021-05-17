Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $150,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $200.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.71. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.72 and a 1 year high of $202.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

