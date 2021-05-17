Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Ford Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.84 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

