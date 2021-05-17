Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $50.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $65.13. 57,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,108. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

