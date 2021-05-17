Folder Protocol Price Tops $1.53 on Major Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00088764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.00467192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00228329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.78 or 0.01300421 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042569 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

