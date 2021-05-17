FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.22% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $48,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.93. 7,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.62.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

