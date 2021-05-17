Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $302 million-$308 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.70 million.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded up $11.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.64 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.72.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.08.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

