Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Lowered to $296.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $333.00 to $296.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FVRR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.08.

NYSE FVRR opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.64 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.72. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

