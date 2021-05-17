Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Stake Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,735 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.32% of Five Star Senior Living worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 171,238 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

