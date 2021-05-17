First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,095,000 after purchasing an additional 782,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after purchasing an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,836,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

FHB opened at $28.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

