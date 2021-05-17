First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) vs. Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Head to Head Contrast

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Community Bankshares and Bryn Mawr Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 6 0 0 2.00

First Community Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.87%. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.34%. Given First Community Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 24.23% 8.11% 1.19% Bryn Mawr Bank 12.77% 5.58% 0.66%

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 4.33 $38.80 million $2.20 14.44 Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 3.43 $59.20 million $3.10 15.35

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Bryn Mawr Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 branches, including 18 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits. It also provides commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefits and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing service. It provides its services through 41 banking locations, seven wealth management offices, and two insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

