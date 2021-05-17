Financial Survey: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) versus Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Upland Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Everbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Upland Software and Everbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 6 0 3.00 Everbridge 0 2 7 0 2.78

Upland Software currently has a consensus price target of $58.71, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Everbridge has a consensus price target of $166.11, suggesting a potential upside of 44.39%. Given Everbridge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Upland Software.

Risk & Volatility

Upland Software has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -23.40% 15.94% 3.56% Everbridge -32.43% -18.82% -4.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upland Software and Everbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $222.64 million 5.56 -$45.37 million $1.41 29.15 Everbridge $200.88 million 21.57 -$52.25 million ($1.22) -94.30

Upland Software has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Upland Software beats Everbridge on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal. The company also offers professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves large global corporations, various government agencies, and medium-sized businesses in financial services, retail, manufacturing, legal, consumer goods, media, and other industries through direct and indirect sales organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center that enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Population Alerting that is used to reach international mobile populations; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander that provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

