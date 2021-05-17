Financial Review: Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) versus Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) and Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Generation Bio and Flexion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Flexion Therapeutics 0 1 9 1 3.00

Generation Bio currently has a consensus target price of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.91%. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.11, indicating a potential upside of 144.36%. Given Flexion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flexion Therapeutics is more favorable than Generation Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Bio and Flexion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Bio N/A N/A N/A Flexion Therapeutics -153.90% N/A -53.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Bio and Flexion Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flexion Therapeutics $72.96 million 5.63 -$149.77 million ($3.93) -2.09

Generation Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flexion Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Generation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flexion Therapeutics beats Generation Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain. It is also involved in the development of FX201, a gene therapy product candidate designed to provide on demand production of an anti-inflammatory protein, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for pain relief from OA of the knee; and FX301, a NaV1.7 inhibitor for the management of post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

