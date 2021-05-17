Financial Contrast: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Zovio has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zovio and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

Zovio presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 326.83%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $87.40, indicating a potential upside of 605.98%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Zovio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zovio and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $417.80 million 0.16 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -4.36 New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.58 billion 5.93 $413.33 million $2.59 4.78

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Oriental Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49% New Oriental Education & Technology Group 10.85% 12.98% 5.61%

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Zovio on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum with a focus on English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting and overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2020, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 104 schools, 1,361 learning centers, and 12 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

