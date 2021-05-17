Financial Comparison: Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) vs. Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Troika Media Group and Omnicom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnicom Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Omnicom Group has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.53%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Troika Media Group and Omnicom Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group $14.95 billion 1.20 $1.34 billion $6.06 13.80

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 7.10% 36.90% 4.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

