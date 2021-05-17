Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,381 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 388,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.