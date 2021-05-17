Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock valued at $542,948,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $314.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

