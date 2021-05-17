Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,822,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Facebook by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock valued at $542,948,913. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $314.36. The stock had a trading volume of 225,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.06 and its 200 day moving average is $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

