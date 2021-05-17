Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.20 Million

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce $368.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $368.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.79 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $327.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.08 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,610 shares of company stock worth $20,469,703. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR opened at $144.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $149.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

