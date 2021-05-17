Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Expeditors International of Washington traded as high as $121.60 and last traded at $121.60, with a volume of 35166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.61.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

About Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

