Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Canoo alerts:

GOEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.