Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of LightJump Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,154,000.

Shares of LJAQ stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

