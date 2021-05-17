Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CURI. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $2,823,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $5,833,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CURI. DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

