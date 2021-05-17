Exos Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Exos Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,952 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,982,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $17,188,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACQ opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

