Exos Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000.

Big Cypress Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on life science companies in the United States and Israel. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

