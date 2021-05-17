Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,000,000.

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

