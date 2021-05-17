Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.220 EPS.

EVBG stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.18. The company had a trading volume of 302,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,421. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.30.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock worth $2,955,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

