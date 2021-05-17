Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

