Etherparty Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $195,382.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00087246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.73 or 0.01279649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00063142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00115539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

