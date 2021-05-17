Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.70

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 15073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

