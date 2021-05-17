Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

