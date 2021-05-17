Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPZM. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.