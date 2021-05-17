EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $445.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $445.50.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.41. 1,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $466.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.