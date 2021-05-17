Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 334,572 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,572 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $73,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE opened at $86.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

