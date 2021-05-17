Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $84.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $84,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

