Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 165,372 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $61,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 177,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.