Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 107,694 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of The TJX Companies worth $68,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $72.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.72, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

