EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.740-5.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.98. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $96.16.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. Analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

