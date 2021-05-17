EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post $272.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.10 million and the lowest is $265.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $247.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Norges Bank bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $24,600,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 218,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 87.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 111,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $4,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NPO opened at $95.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $96.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

