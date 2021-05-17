Eneti (NETI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $20.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21. Eneti has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

