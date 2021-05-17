Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $56.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of ENR opened at $47.99 on Monday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Energizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Energizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

