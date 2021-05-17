Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1,205.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Copart by 15.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,208,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 3.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock opened at $124.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.