Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $589.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $568.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

