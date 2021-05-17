Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $167.27 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,045.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

