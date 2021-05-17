Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CEL-SCI worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CVM stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.01 million, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.09. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. Research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

