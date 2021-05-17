Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares were up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 176,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,441,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 83.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after buying an additional 7,938,679 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 714,282 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 411,955 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 402,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 328,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

